First Gay Millionaire Welcomed On ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’
The season two finale of Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker will feature the series' first gay millionaire to appear on the show.
The episode, airing May 7 at 9 p.m., features PR expert Kevin, a workaholic, whom matchmaker Patti Stanger is determined to make a true love success story.
The penultimate episode of Matchmaker will feature Farrah, a former member of Destiny’s Child, who has been guarded in her dating life since being hurt in a string of past relationships. That show airs April 30 at 10 p.m.
