First Crop of Emmy Presenters Revealed

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the first group of Emmy presenters on Monday, featuring talent that represents some of this year's most nominated and popular shows.

Mad Men's January Jones, The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies, Glee's Matthew Morrison, Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, Extras' Ricky Gervais and The Office's John Krasinski will help dole out trophies at the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre Aug. 29.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be broadcast live on NBC at 5 p.m. PT.