First couple featured in PSA

President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush star in a new public service announcement the Ad Council is rolling out for Thanksgiving.

In the spot, entitled the "Thanks-for-Giving" campaign, President and Mrs. Bush thank Americans for their generosity during the weeks since Sept. 11 and encourage them to keep on contributing time, talent and money.

The ads direct viewers to

nationalservice.org,

an Internet clearinghouse site that directs donors to local volunteer organizations and charities.

The National Association of Broadcasters donated a satellite feed to uplink the PSA to more than 1,300 TV stations. It also was distributed to broadcast and cable networks. - Paige Albiniak