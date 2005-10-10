First Couple To Appear on Today

President Bush and First Lady Laura Bush will appear on NBC’s Today show Oct. 11. In an hourlong segment, the first couple will present a new home to a Covington, La., family who lost their house to Hurricane Katrina.

The home will be delivered to

Jackulin Collins and her son Miami. It was constructed by Habitat for Humanity in NBC’s Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. NBC and Habitat for Humanity renamed the landmark “Humanity Plaza” for a charity event. The Collins family was first seen on Today on Sept. 26.