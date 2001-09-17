Fireman who won reality show among missing

Hero fireman Angel Juarbe Jr., winner of Fox's reality show Murder in Small Town X, is among those who are still missing after Tuesday's Twin Towers terror attacks, The New York Post reports.

Juarbe, 35, a Bronx native who won $250,000 and a Jeep Liberty on national TV earlier this month for solving the reality show's semiscripted murder mystery, is a seven-year veteran of Ladder Co. 12 in Chelsea. The Post reports he was among the first wave of firefighters to arrive at the World Trade Center after the north tower was slammed by a hijacked jet.