Fired reporter fires back

Fired WBBM-TV Chicago medical reporter Dr. Michael Breen, 50, has brought a

multimillion-dollar suit against the Viacom Inc.-owned station, alleging breach

of contract, defamation and age discrimination.

Breen was fired after exposure by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Robert Feder

that he had, on more than one occasion, used old footage in new stories.

Breen was replaced on the medical beat by anchor Mary Ann Childers, also 50.

The station has not commented on the lawsuit or confirmed Breen's firing last

month, and it said it had not yet been served with court papers.