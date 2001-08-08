Fire sparks MSNBC disruption

A small electrical fire Wednesday morning temporarily disrupted live programming at MSNBC.

Just before 10 a.m., as the news channel was going into a commercial break, a fire broke out from an outlet near a projector. The staff was evacuated and the network reverted to a taped edition of the Time and Again magazine show.

MSNBC returned to live news at 11 a.m. An MSNBC spokesman called the fire "sort of a non-event" and said it's been business as usual since 11 a.m. - Allison Romano