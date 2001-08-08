Fire sparks MSNBC disruption
A small electrical fire Wednesday morning temporarily disrupted live programming at MSNBC.
Just before 10 a.m., as the news channel was going into a commercial break, a fire broke out from an outlet near a projector. The staff was evacuated and the network reverted to a taped edition of the Time and Again magazine show.
MSNBC returned to live news at 11 a.m. An MSNBC spokesman called the fire "sort of a non-event" and said it's been business as usual since 11 a.m. - Allison Romano
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.