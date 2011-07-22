FiOS Sizzles In Verizon's Q2, Topping $2 Billion

Verizon kept the FiOS fires burning in a solid second quarter, with the telco adding a net 184,000 TV and 189,000 Internet subscribers, even though legacy DSL and phone lines continued their downward spiral.

FiOS video, data and voice services generated $2.03 billion in the three months ended June 30, and now account for 57% of consumer revenue up from 48% a year ago, chief financial officer Fran Shammo said on the telco's earnings call Friday. Verizon now counts 3.85 million video customers, holding its spot at the nation's seventh-biggest pay-TV provider.

"FiOS margins continue to improve, we are very concentrated on the top-line growth per customer," Shammo said. He added that the build-your-own-bundle offer for FiOS is helping to drive up ARPU, for example, by letting subscribers upgrade to higher-bandwidth tiers without expanding their TV package.

