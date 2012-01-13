FiOS, Newport TV in Retrans Dispute

Newport Television owned stations in Syracuse and Albany, N.Y. and Harrisburg, Pa., went dark on Verizon FiOS TV systems in those markets on Jan. 12, after the parties could not reach a deal.

The stations are WXXA (FOX) in Albany, WSYR (ABC) in Syracuse and WHP (CBS) in Harrisburg, Pa.

The impasse comes just as viewers were gearing up for the NFL divisional playoffs. FiOS customers in the Albany market were in danger of missing the New Orleans Saints vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 14 and the New York Giants vs. the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 15 on Fox. FiOS customers could be shut out from the Jan. 14 divisional playoff between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots and Sunday's matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens on CBS.

