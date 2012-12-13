FiOS Joins NFL Network's TV Everywhere Huddle

Verizon Communications' FiOS TV is the third distributor to

ink a pact with NFL Network to provide access to live programming online --

including Thursday Night Football games and the Sunday RedZone channel -- along

with Cox Communications and Cablevision

Systems.

The "Watch NFL Network" service gives FiOS TV customers who

receive NFL Network and NFL RedZone as part of their TV package the ability to

view programming online from the two channels from anywhere in the U.S., over

any broadband connection.

In the future, the NFL programming will be made available to

FiOS TV customers on tablets as well, according to Verizon.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.