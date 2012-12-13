FiOS Joins NFL Network's TV Everywhere Huddle
Verizon Communications' FiOS TV is the third distributor to
ink a pact with NFL Network to provide access to live programming online --
including Thursday Night Football games and the Sunday RedZone channel -- along
with Cox Communications and Cablevision
Systems.
The "Watch NFL Network" service gives FiOS TV customers who
receive NFL Network and NFL RedZone as part of their TV package the ability to
view programming online from the two channels from anywhere in the U.S., over
any broadband connection.
In the future, the NFL programming will be made available to
FiOS TV customers on tablets as well, according to Verizon.
