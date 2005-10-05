FiOS To Carry MTV Nets, BET

MTV Networks and BET are the latest programmers to join FiOS, Verizon’s new fiber-delievered television service. FiOS will carry all MTV and BET programming on its basic tier.

Verizon will also carry MTV video-on-demand content as part of FiOS’ “Free-on-Demand” platform. MTV’s digital audio channels will be included on FiOS as well.

FiOS launched Sept. 22 in Keller, Texas. Verizon has secured franchise agreements that would roll out the service throughout Texas, as well as in select markets in New York State and Viriginia.

During the third quarter of this year,

MTV averaged 1.16 million total viewers in prime time, up 13% compared to the same period last year. BET averaged 735,000 total viewers, up 13% over last year.