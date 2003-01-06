Fine Living rolls out on Comcast

Nearly one year after its launch, Scripps Networks' latest lifestyle entry,

Fine Living, is getting a distribution boost, inking a carriage pact with the

largest cable operator.

Comcast Corp. has signed on to distribute Fine Living to its subscribers beginning

with an upcoming rollout in Philadelphia.

With AT&T Broadband's systems, Comcast will count about 20 million

subscribers, but Fine Living will reach a smaller number on a digital tier.

Fine Living president Ken Solomon unveiled his newest deal Monday to TV

critics gathered at the twice-annual Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles. It

was the first time the channel -- which Solomon called the "New Year's resolution"

network for its inspirational and lifestyle programming -- has presented at TCA.

Fine Living's latest programming offerings include Sheila Bridges:

Designer Living, a home-decorating show with young design phenom Sheila

Bridges, which premieres Jan. 28; and Tricks of the Trade, a guide to

getting the best deals on travel and equipment, which debuts Jan. 27. The

network also unveiled plans for weekly Sunday-night specials.

Also Monday at the TCA tour, TechTV made its press-tour debut, displaying

its new lifestyle and entertainment focus, which chief operating officer Joe Gillespie said was

partly Scripps-inspired.

"Food Network and HGTV [Home & Garden Television] are not just about lifestyle -- they serve as a launch

pad to define a brand," Gillespie said. "They have taken food and gardening to a

new level."

TechTV ditched most of its news programming in the past year in favor of

technology-related shows like its latest offerings -- Wired for Sex, a look

at the technology behind sex, pornography and fertility; and Spy School,

investigating the top secrets of espionage. Both series will bow in the second

quarter.

The network recently welcomed animated series Anime Unleashed to its schedule

as a weekday strip and Friday-night movie franchise. The series displays the

latest in Japanese animation.

As for news and information shows, TechTV still has its Tech Live franchise,

which has morphed into a prime time newsmagazine, as well as how-to shows on gadgets

and even a gaming show, Extended Play.

TechTV's Nielsen Media Research ratings, however, are still nascent, hovering around a 0.1

in total day, while its distribution has steadily grown to nearly 40 million

subscribers.