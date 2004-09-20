Finding a Niche

Robert Greenblatt isn't on an altruistic mission to become the man

behind most television shows for African-Americans.

But as executive producer of minority-themed programs like UPN's

Eve and president of entertainment at

Showtime Networks since July 2003, that is exactly what he's becoming.

"I've always tried to make it a hallmark of everything I do, whether

it's as a producer or at a network, to go for things nobody else is doing,"

says Greenblatt. "It's a way to get immediate attention and distinguish

yourself."

Showtime, which is a premium network, has 12.1 million subscribers; HBO

has 27.5 million. But Showtime has set itself apart largely by reaching out to

viewers underserved by other cable and broadcast networks. The network's

gay-themed Queer as Folk, for example,

enters its fifth season next spring, and the lesbian-themed

The L Word starts its second season early

next year.

Although African-American–targeted shows like drama

Soul Food, which finished its five-season

run in February, are no longer on the air, Showtime has a slew of black-themed

programs in development. Among them is the half-hour sitcom

Barbershop, from the producers of the movie

franchise of the same name. The show, like the movie, will center on a group of

characters in neighborhood barbershops in Chicago.

Other upcoming shows include The

Cell, about a black Muslim working for the FBI;

Pryor Offenses, a comedy based on the life

of comedian Richard Pryor; and the Spike Lee movie Sucker Free City.

"On almost every show, we have a group of black characters," says

Greenblatt. "We have a pretty large black audience, so we certainly don't want

to tell them that we don't have anything for them anymore."

Greenblatt has reached out to African- Americans and other minority

groups for most of his two decades in television.

He got his start at Lorimar Filmed Entertainment and spent eight years

as executive vice president of primetime programming at Fox Broadcasting. In

1997, he and David Janollari, who earlier this summer was named entertainment

president of The WB, formed Greenblatt Janollari Productions. Together they

produced black sitcoms like The Hughleys,

which had stints on both ABC and UPN, and UPN's One on

One. The two also produced UPN's short-lived African-American drama

Platinum, PBS's Latino-themed

American Family and HBO's multi-ethnic,

multi-sexual Six Feet Under.

Looking to stand out in a sea of TV executives, Greenblatt spied an

opportunity in reaching out to minorities. The National Association for the

Advancement of Colored People reports that only 15.5% of TV and film roles went

to black actors in 2002. And in the same year, less than half of 227 black

actors on the Big Four networks were in lead roles.

But Greenblatt says the relative scarcity of black actors and programs

on the broadcast networks isn't due to a lack of interest. Rather, it has to do

with a need to draw a big audience.

"I think the networks are genuine in their desire to reach out and put

more of these shows on the air," he says. "The problem is that the networks

want shows that have a broad appeal. A show that polarizes an audience and is

predominantly black, which by definition will have a smaller number, isn't the

first thing they'll seek out."

Back in the 1980s, NBC's The Cosby

Show dominated prime time, attracting white and black audiences with

universal storylines.

But that is increasingly difficult to do as the TV audience scatters to

niche networks on cable and broadcast. In an effort to continue reaching a mass

audience, the major broadcast networks have largely moved away from shows

dominated by minorities toward those with multi-ethnic casts. In fact, while

the number of black shows on network TV has hovered around 10 in prime time

since the mid 1990s, those with a multi-ethnic cast have quadrupled, to more

than 50, according to Initiative, the media-buying agency.

That shift presented an opportunity for smaller networks like UPN and

Showtime to build an audience by targeting specific demographics, notably

African-Americans.

"You don't have to have 30 million people watching, so you can

automatically start looking at smaller groups of the audience," says

Greenblatt. "Cable has always embraced everything that's unique, and for

Showtime that was a mandate. We're not changing that drastically. We're

developing a whole bunch of shows that have black characters and have black

people creating the shows."