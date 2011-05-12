FindingNew Hits Difficult for Networks

Making a hit TV

show is a tough gig, and most, if not all new shows will fail, so says The Wall Street

Journal.

This year, the

formula for all pilots seems to be: take a safe, well-known set-up and make a

slight twist to it, according to the article. Grimm, which is on NBC's list, is one

example (a dark cop show but with a fantasy/fairytale ring to it).

Also in the

running are ABC's Charlie's Angels reboot (this time set in Miami),

NBC's A Mann's World (about a male salon owner), CBS' Ringer

(welcome back Sarah Michelle-Geller) and Fox's Alcatraz (present-day

investigators try to figure out why 1960s inmates are showing up).

A lot of things

can happen to turn a once-promising idea and into the next FlashForward.

Casting may not work or a premise might not hold water for 22 episodes.

Even shows that

become successes may stray from their original storyline. One example is ABC's CougarTown, the article points out, which originally

focused on star Courteney Cox's adventures dating younger man, but four episodes

in changed to a more ensemble comedy.

Programming times

have an effect as well. Networks typically like to schedule darker, more adult

fare at 10 p.m. and more family

oriented at 8 p.m. What happens when a show falls in the

middle of that? Either the show doesn't work because it can't find an audience

or it's changed around to fit into the network's timeslot plan.