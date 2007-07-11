Finch Promoted at WBRC

James Finch is the new VP and News Director at Fox O&O WBRC Birmingham. An 11-year veteran of the station, he now oversees all editorial, business and administrative functions for WBRC, reporting to GM Dennis Leonard.

A Birmingham native, Finch was most recently Assistant News Director. Prior to his time at the station, he was a combat correspondent for the Marine Corps.

"I am thrilled to have him take on this new role," said Leonard. "His passion and deep understanding of our diverse community will inspire our news team to continued building on our successful news legacy,





WBRC is the news leader in Birmingham. News Corp. put the station up for sale recently to focus on its duopoly markets.