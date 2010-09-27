Finch Flies To HGTV, Singer Moves Up At DIY

Kathleen Finch has been named general manager at HGTV and Andy Singer

is taking her place at DIY Network, both Scripps Networks Interactive

properties.

Finch's new position also includes the title senior

vice president. She had been DIY's SVP and general manger. At HGTV she

will lead all aspects of HGTV's program development and production,

working closely with HGTV president Jim Samples to determine and execute

strategic direction, Scripps said.

"Kathleen has led DIY Network

to spectacular success in ratings, revenue and recognition," Samples

said. "Her track record for developing compelling and entertaining

programming is strong, and her addition will solidify HGTV's position as

America's leader in home and lifestyle programming."

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.

