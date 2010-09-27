Finch Flies To HGTV, Singer Moves Up At DIY
Kathleen Finch has been named general manager at HGTV and Andy Singer
is taking her place at DIY Network, both Scripps Networks Interactive
properties.
Finch's new position also includes the title senior
vice president. She had been DIY's SVP and general manger. At HGTV she
will lead all aspects of HGTV's program development and production,
working closely with HGTV president Jim Samples to determine and execute
strategic direction, Scripps said.
"Kathleen has led DIY Network
to spectacular success in ratings, revenue and recognition," Samples
said. "Her track record for developing compelling and entertaining
programming is strong, and her addition will solidify HGTV's position as
America's leader in home and lifestyle programming."
