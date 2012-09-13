Final Primetime Creative Arts Emmys Presenters Announced

The Academy of Television

Arts and Sciences has finalized its list of presenters for the 2012 Primetime

Creative Arts Emmys.

The final presenters to join the awards ceremony are: Neil

Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Johnny Galecki and Bill Prady (The

Big Bang Theory), Mark Margolis and Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad),

Emily Deschanel and Hart Hanson (Bones), LL Cool J and Ken Ehrlich (The

Grammy Awards), Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe (So You Think You Can

Dance), Billy Gardell and Mark Roberts (Mike & Molly), Tom Kenny

and Dane Boedigheimer (Annoying Orange) and Sig Hansen and Thom Beers (Deadliest

Catch), Mark Gardner and David Carbonara (Mad Men), David Neal (2010

Winter Olympics) and Kathy Griffin (Kathy).

Previously announced presenters include Lisa Kudrow and Dan

Bucatinsky (Web Therapy), Chris O'Donnell and Shane Brennan (NCIS:

Los Angeles), Christina Hendricks and Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), Jennifer

Morrison, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis (Once Upon A Time), Martha

Plimpton and Greg Garcia (Raising Hope),Silas Weir Mitchell and Jim Kouf

(Grimm), Morena Baccarin and Howard Gordon (Homeland), Frances

Conroy and Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Padma Lakshmi, Dan

Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz (Top Chef).

The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held Sept. 15 at

the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, with a two-hour telecast airing on

Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ReelzChannel.