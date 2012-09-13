Final Primetime Creative Arts Emmys Presenters Announced
The Academy of Television
Arts and Sciences has finalized its list of presenters for the 2012 Primetime
Creative Arts Emmys.
The final presenters to join the awards ceremony are: Neil
Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Johnny Galecki and Bill Prady (The
Big Bang Theory), Mark Margolis and Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad),
Emily Deschanel and Hart Hanson (Bones), LL Cool J and Ken Ehrlich (The
Grammy Awards), Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe (So You Think You Can
Dance), Billy Gardell and Mark Roberts (Mike & Molly), Tom Kenny
and Dane Boedigheimer (Annoying Orange) and Sig Hansen and Thom Beers (Deadliest
Catch), Mark Gardner and David Carbonara (Mad Men), David Neal (2010
Winter Olympics) and Kathy Griffin (Kathy).
Previously announced presenters include Lisa Kudrow and Dan
Bucatinsky (Web Therapy), Chris O'Donnell and Shane Brennan (NCIS:
Los Angeles), Christina Hendricks and Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), Jennifer
Morrison, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis (Once Upon A Time), Martha
Plimpton and Greg Garcia (Raising Hope),Silas Weir Mitchell and Jim Kouf
(Grimm), Morena Baccarin and Howard Gordon (Homeland), Frances
Conroy and Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Padma Lakshmi, Dan
Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz (Top Chef).
The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held Sept. 15 at
the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, with a two-hour telecast airing on
Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ReelzChannel.
