Fifty to 100 Stations Still Off Air

Between 50 and 100 TV and radio stations remain off the air in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, according to Ken Moran, director of the FCC's Office of Homeland Security.

Many others, he planned to tell a House Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday, are relying on backup power.

Moran was testifying at a broad hearing on Katrina-related issues, including how the media responded to the disaster and how the communications infrastructure was impacted.