Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit Live

NEWS FROM THE SUMMIT

Cristina Saralegui Receives Award; Discusses Future of Hispanic TV



Cristina Saralegui, the Cuban-born journalist-turned TV personality and businesswoman on Thursday received the 2007 Lifetime Achievement in Hispanic Television for her leadership role as pioneer of Hispanic TV in the U.S.

Multicast Takes Spotlight at the Investors’ Panel



Thursday’s award ceremony was followed by a panel of investors in Hispanic media which was presented and moderated by Leland Westerfield, managing director and media analyst of BMO Capital Markets.

Hispanics Overindex in Use of Mobile Media



“The much-hyped convergence of the PC and the TV has already happened: on the third screen,” Isaac Mizrahi, director of multicultural marketing, Sprint Nextel, told an audience of television executives, programmers and marketers during a keynote presentation that kicked off the second day of the Hispanic TV Summit.

Interactivity Cited As “Key” For All Demos



User-generated content and mobility were the hot topics during Thursday morning’s first panel, featuring executives from MTV Tr3s, Comcast,POPSolutions, Latin2Latin, Turner and AOL.

Hispanic TV News Briefs

Saralegui Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award



New York – She's already won 12 Emmy Awards. She's fought against spousal abuse and for a cure for AIDS on her Spanish-language talk of nearly two decades on air, El Show de Cristina. That translates to The Cristina Show. And that career Thursday earned Cristina Saralegui the Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable award for an Outstanding Lifetime of Achievement at the Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit held here at the Marriott Marquis. She was self-deprecating in accepting the award from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable publisher Larry Dunn. Speaking of Univision Networks, which employs her, she said, “I can't believe these people have put up with me for all these years.” Why? “Because there is no connection between my brain and my mouth.”



Panel: Multicasting Spawns Opportunities for Spanish Networks



New York -- Channel capacity for hundreds of new local broadcast channels that will be spawned by the mandated conversion from analog to digital broadcasting in February 2009 bodes well for the burgeoning Hispanic TV programming business, executives said Thursday.

MTV Tr3s, Comcast Tout Engagement via Mobile, On-Demand



New York -- Though new-media platforms are still the wild west of content distribution, panelists at the Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit expressed growing interest in mobile platforms to engage consumers.

Telemundo’s Browne Delivers Opening Address



Don Browne, president of Telemundo Communication Group, delivered a keynote address at the opening day of the fifth annual Hispanic Television Summit on Oct. 3 in New York City. Speaking to an audience of more than 300 executives from television, advertising, marketing, research, programming, production and finance, Browne focused on the power of content, and spoke of the 40 years he spent in television, first as a reporter in Latin American and now as president of the NBC-owned Spanish-language network.

Day One Sessions Discuss Marketing, Audience Measurement and Programming



The fifth annual Hispanic Television Summit kicked off yesterday with the panel “New Options & Seamless Technologies to get Content to Viewers,” moderated by Luis Clemens, editor of the upcoming newsletter La Politica and former Multichannel News contributor.

Telemundo Launches Voter Registration Campaign in D.C.



Only a few hours after Telemundo Communications Group president Don Browne spoke at the Hispanic TV Summit, the programmerlaunched “Vota por tu futuro” (“Vote for your Future”) a multiplatform voter registration campaign targeted to Hispanics.

Panelists: Plenty of Demand, Little Space for Spanish Networks



New York – While cable operators are attracting more and more Hispanic subscribers, Spanish-language TV networks shouldn’t expect slots on basic cable, or even digital basic, some distributors said here Wednesday at a Hispanic Summit panel session hosted by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable.

Browne Struts Telemundo’s Depth, Reach



New York – Marking the firth anniversary of the acquisition of Telemundo by General Electric and NBC, Telemundo Communications Group president Don Browne said the company has seen record growth in distribution and content production.

FROM THE ISSUE

A Changing Landscape



After years of adding Spanish-language channels to their packages, some of cable operators’ biggest announcements this summer were not about new programming but about long-distance phone service. Since the beginning of August, Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications and Cox Communications have all announced new international calling plans that they hope will help them market their triple-play packages to Hispanics.

Guide to Hispanic TV Networks



A Comprehensive List of Networks Targeting Hispanics.

Comparing Operators’ Strategies



A Comprehensive Look at Hispanic Offerings from Cable and Satellite Operators.

The Power of Cristina



Cristina Saralegui is simply “that blond lady on Univision” to many television viewers. For a legion of others, however, she’s a maternal figure and indispensable mejor amiga who dispenses easy laughs and the occasional motherly reprimand to everyday people and celebrities each Monday night at 10 p.m.

Hispanic Television Summit Schedule



The fifth installment of the Hispanic Television Summit will feature executives from broadcast, cable, satellite, broadband (IPTV), telephony, brand marketing, research and advertising reviewing the newest opportunities in the Hispanic and Latin American TV marketplace. Attendees will also have the chance to preview how the “digital age” will lead to greater profitability in the immediate future.