Field of Dreams

Field operations used to require tricky cable runs, expensive satellite-transmission gear, and very large cameras with very large lenses. That's changing. Fiber makes longer cable runs easier, wireless transmission is beginning to include WiFi technology,and cameras and lenses continue to get smaller. It's time to make room for some new alternatives.

On the following pages, we'll check out some of the latest in field-operations technology that you'll see at next week's NAB convention in Las Vegas. In all our NAB preview coverage, one thing has been abundantly clear: Station engineers and news crews will find a wealth of products to help them work more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever. More surprises await on the show floor. Look for the highlights in our April 26 NAB wrap-up.