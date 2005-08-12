Fez Fronts MTV's Yo Momma

MTV has greenlighted Yo Momma, a trash-talking tournament that will run daily for four consecutive weeks early next year, the network said Friday.

Hosted by Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Fez on That ’70s Show), the afternoon series will search neighborhoods to find the best trash-talkers.

After Valderrama feeds opponents information about one another, the contestants compete in an in-your-face-off for cash prizes and bragging rights.

The winner advances to the next round of Yo Momma competition.

“Wilmer is wired in to our audience,” says Brian Graden, MTV’s entertainment president. “His humor, style, and approachable personality make this a great fit for MTV.”

Valderrama, who serves as executive producer along with Evolution Film & Tape, will appear in the eighth and final season of That ’70s Show this fall (minus star Topher Grace and with limited participation from Ashton Kutcher).

Yo Momma's executives in charge of production for MTV are Rod Aissa, Lois Curren, Lauren Dolgen and Drew Tappon.

