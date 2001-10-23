Feud, others gain key upgrades
FremantleMedia's Family Feud has won an upgrade in the key New York
market, jumping from former Chris-Craft station WWOR-TV at 12 p.m. and 12:30
p.m. to Fox-owned WNYW-TV at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Since the Fox/Chris-Craft merger was finalized, it's been expected that
several programs will get hopped around to improve the performances of their
duopoly stations.
The Montel Williams Show and Ricki Lake recently secured new
runs on WNYW-TV and Fox-owned KTTV-TV in Los Angeles.
Montel no longer runs on WWOR-TV, but Ricki continues to air at
5 p.m. on former Chris-Craft outlet KCOP-TV.
Also Seinfeld has added a late night run on KTTV-TV, complementing its
current airing in access on KCOP-TV.
In other shifts, Card Sharks will move from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and
To Tell the Truth will switch from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on
WWOR-TV. - Susanne Ault
