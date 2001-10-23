Feud, others gain key upgrades

FremantleMedia's Family Feud has won an upgrade in the key New York

market, jumping from former Chris-Craft station WWOR-TV at 12 p.m. and 12:30

p.m. to Fox-owned WNYW-TV at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Since the Fox/Chris-Craft merger was finalized, it's been expected that

several programs will get hopped around to improve the performances of their

duopoly stations.

The Montel Williams Show and Ricki Lake recently secured new

runs on WNYW-TV and Fox-owned KTTV-TV in Los Angeles.

Montel no longer runs on WWOR-TV, but Ricki continues to air at

5 p.m. on former Chris-Craft outlet KCOP-TV.

Also Seinfeld has added a late night run on KTTV-TV, complementing its

current airing in access on KCOP-TV.

In other shifts, Card Sharks will move from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and

To Tell the Truth will switch from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on

WWOR-TV. - Susanne Ault