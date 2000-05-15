Feud cranks up

Bolstered by several time-slot upgrades, Pearson Television's Family Feud has officially kicked off its second season of production.

The series, hosted by comic Louie Anderson and executive-produced by Michael Canter (who previously helmed The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game), has been bumped up from mornings to afternoons on WWOR-TV New York, WPWR-TV Chicago and WUTB-TV Baltimore.