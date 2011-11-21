Fernando Romero to Head Sales at DailyCandy

Veteran digital media sales executive Fernando Romero has joined NBCUniversal's DailyCandy as VP of advertising sales.

As the new head of sales for DailyCandy, Romero will report to Scott Schiller, executive VP of NBCUniversal's Digital Advertising Sales, and Beth Ellard, executive VP and general manager of DailyCandy.

"We've hired a seasoned digital executive who not only innately understands the women's lifestyle and digital landscapes, but will lead our partners in driving consumer engagement through the combined use of our advertising and ecommerce platforms," said Schiller in a statement.

Most recently, Romero was managing director of national partnerships at Gilt City, a part of Gilt Groupe.

Prior to Gilt City, Romero was national sales director for InStyle.com.