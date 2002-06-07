Fernández-Roca joins Univision
Univision Communications Inc.-owned WLTV(TV), Channel 23, and co-owned TeleFutura station
WAMI(TV), both in Miami, have hired Luis Fernández-Rocha as general manager. He
had headed Telemundo Communications Group Inc.'s Miami owned-and-operated station, WSC(TV).
Local observers had speculated such a move when Fernández-Rocha left the
Telemundo station earlier in the week without announcing plans.
He replaces Tomás Johansen, who announced his retirement last week.
Fernández-Rocha will remain based in Miami and will report to co-presidents
Thomas M. Arnost and Mike Wortsman.
The May sweeps showed WLTV to be South Florida's most-watched station and one of
the most-watched Spanish-language stations in the country.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.