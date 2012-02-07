Fernandez Named President of Journal

Andre Fernandez, CFO of Journal Communications, has been named president of the TV and radio station group. He assumes that title from Steven Smith, who remains atop the company as chairman and CEO.



Journal owns 13 TV stations and operates a 14th under a local marketing agreement (LMA). It also owns 33 radio stations.



"This additional title recognizes the significant role Andre plays on our leadership team," said Smith in a statement. "He has been instrumental in the continuing evolution of our business, the steady focus on building our local media brands and the sustained investment in our digital business." Smith also gave him a shout-out for financial discipline as CFO that has helped the company's "consistently improving" balance sheet.



Fernandez joined Journal in 2008. He had been CFO and treasurer of Telemundo Communications since 2004. His resume also includes financial posts at GE, part owner of Telemundo parent NBCU.