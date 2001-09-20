Fernandez named KTLA co-anchor

KTLA-TV Los Angeles named Giselle Fernandez, a veteran of NBC and CBS news departments, co-anchor of the KTLA Morning News, following a lengthy nationwide search.

She will co-anchor with longtime host Carlos Amezcua. Fernandez, who has been a morning host for NBC's weekend Today Show, currently hosts This Week in History on The History Channel.

In the late 1990s, she was host of the infotainment show Access Hollywood. KTLA news director Jeff Wald said Fernandez drew a strong response when she guest-hosted with Amezcua. - Dan Trigoboff