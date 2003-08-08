Fernandez flies KTLA

After less than two years anchoring the morning news for KTLA-TV Los Angeles,

veteran newswoman Giselle Fernandez has left the station.

Fernandez could not be reached for comment, but station sources said the

split was amicable, with the newly married anchor likely seeking a lifestyle

change that might include different working hours.

Fernandez told colleagues she was looking at other opportunities in news.

Fernandez also owns her own production company.

The former network correspondent came to the station to anchor the morning

program in 2001 after a stint co-anchoring Access

Hollywood.