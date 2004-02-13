Fermin Back in Twentieth Fold

Marisa Fermin has returned to Twentieth Television as executive vice president of business affairs and development. She will be responsible for new business development as well as business and legal affairs.

Fermin joined News Corp. and Twentieth in 1993, as director of business and legal affairs, after first working as an attorney for seven years. She was promoted to VP before moving to The Fox Group as VP of legal affairs in 1998.

Fermin went over to Fox Broadcasting Company in 1999, where she was senior VP of business affairs.

She received her Bachelor of Arts from San Francisco State University and her law degree from Hastings College of Law at the University of California.