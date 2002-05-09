Ferguson to pick up Radio award

Dick Ferguson, co-chief operating officer of Cox Radio, will receive the 2002

National Radio Award, the National Association of Broadcasters said Thursday.

Ferguson, former joint board chairman of the NAB board of directors, will

pick up the award at the NAB Radio Show in Seattle this September.

"Dick has been an incredible leader for all broadcasters," said John David,

the NAB's executive vice president of radio. "He's radio inside and out."

Ferguson has been in radio since he was in high school, getting his

professional start at WNHC in New Haven, Conn. He has been with Cox Radio since

April 1997, when Cox bought the radio company he co-owned, NewCity

Communications.