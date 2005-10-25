Ferguson Front's People's Choice

CBS will look internally for a host for the 32nd Annual People's Choice Awards. The network Tuesday named late-night talk show host Craig Ferguson as emcee. The front man of The Late Late Show, Ferguson will host the awards show live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

The awards honor performers in television, film and music. Nominees will be announced Nov. 10, with online voting beginning the same day.

The show is from Procter & Gamble Productions and will be executive produced by Carol Donovan, who has done the GQ Men of the Year Awards.