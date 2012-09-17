Felentzer to Head Publicity at TNT
Erin Felentzer, VP of communications for ABC
Entertainment Group, has joined Turner Broadcasting as VP of public relations
for TNT
She
will be in charge of all TNT publicity, which
includes original dramas Dallas, Falling Skies, Major Crimes and Rizzoli
& Isles.
She
is no stranger to promoting dramas, having been responsible for all trade and
consumer publicity for ABC network and ABC studio prime time -- Desperate Housewives, Lost, Ugly Betty.
At
Turner, she reports to Karen Cassell, senior VP of public relations. "We
are very fortunate to have Erin leading TNT's publicity team as
the network continues to expand its slate of original series," said
Cassell in a statement.
