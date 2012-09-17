Felentzer to Head Publicity at TNT

Erin Felentzer, VP of communications for ABC

Entertainment Group, has joined Turner Broadcasting as VP of public relations

for TNT

She

will be in charge of all TNT publicity, which

includes original dramas Dallas, Falling Skies, Major Crimes and Rizzoli

& Isles.

She

is no stranger to promoting dramas, having been responsible for all trade and

consumer publicity for ABC network and ABC studio prime time -- Desperate Housewives, Lost, Ugly Betty.

At

Turner, she reports to Karen Cassell, senior VP of public relations. "We

are very fortunate to have Erin leading TNT's publicity team as

the network continues to expand its slate of original series," said

Cassell in a statement.