Feist Named CNN D.C. Bureau Chief

CNN has named Sam Feist Washington Bureau Chief. Feist had been political director and VP of Washington programming for the cable news net.





He succeeds David Bohrman, who was named chief innovation officer at the end of March.

Feist will head up daily coverage out of the bureau, but CNN is expected to name a new director of political coverage in the coming weeks. Feist's appointment is effective immediately. He will report to Ken Jautz, EVP of CNN/U.S.



"For two decades at CNN, Sam has demonstrated his commitment to serious journalism and strong political programming," said Jautz in a statement. "His experience, vision, and understanding of our nation's capital will ensure CNN's Washington bureau and its coverage remain second to none."



Feist had been political director and VP in D.C. since 2009. Before taking over as head of political coverage in 2006, he headed production on Inside Politics and Crossfire, and before that of Wolf Blitzer Reports.



The new job comes as Feist marks his 20th anniversary with CNN as a fulltime staffer, having joined the Atlanta office in 1991 before moving to D.C. the following year.