Feds to aid NYC stations
New York television stations will be getting federal help rebuilding transmitters that were destroyed in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade
Center.
A total of 10 New York area stations will receive $8.2 million to offset the $30 million to $40
million price tag for purchasing and constructing a new transmission facility --
perhaps a large stand-alone tower near the former site of the Twin Towers.
Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) managed to secure the funding as addition
to emergency-aid appropriation for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, according to
The New York Times.
