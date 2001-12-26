Feds to aid NYC stations

New York television stations will be getting federal help rebuilding transmitters that were destroyed in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade

Center.

A total of 10 New York area stations will receive $8.2 million to offset the $30 million to $40

million price tag for purchasing and constructing a new transmission facility --

perhaps a large stand-alone tower near the former site of the Twin Towers.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) managed to secure the funding as addition

to emergency-aid appropriation for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, according to

The New York Times.