Feature-film producer David Madden has taken over as the head of FOX Television Studios' original movie and miniseries division, FOX TV Pictures. He replaces Marci Pool, who started the unit with FOX TV Studios President David Grant three years ago. Pool recently joined FOX Broadcasting Co. as the network's top executive on the movie and miniseries front. Madden has produced a number of top Hollywood films, including Runaway Bride, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and The Associate.