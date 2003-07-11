Fearless , One Tree Hill flip on WB

The WB Television Network is flipping the premieres of new dramas One Tree Hill and

Fearless, with the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Fearless moving to

midseason and Tollin/Robbins Productions’ One Tree Hill coming on in the fall

following Gilmore Girls Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

The WB moved Fearless -- a show about a young FBI agent who lacks the

gene for fear -- at the request of Bruckheimer and Warner Bros. Television

president Peter Roth.

"We respect [Bruckheimer’s] request to give Fearless more time to

develop naturally," said Jordan Levin, The WB’s entertainment president. "Jerry

assures us he can deliver a better show for us at midseason. Since we had such a

strong program as One Tree Hill to move on to the fall schedule, it made

the decision an easy one for us."

Prior to upfronts, One Tree Hill got a lot of buzz among studio folk

as one of fall’s stronger shows.

The WB said it hopes the show will serve as a Dawson’s Creek

replacement for the youngest-skewing broadcast network.

The show is about two young men, secretly half-brothers, who dislike each

other but share a love of basketball and the same girl.

Mark Schwahn executive-produces, along with Mike Tollin, Brian Robbins and

Joe Davola.