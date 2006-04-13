Fear Factor Producer Leaves NBCU for Endemol

Fear Factor Executive Producer Matt Kunitz has left an overall pact with NBC Universal Television Studio (NUTS) to join the show’s producer, Endemol USA.

Kunitz has signed a two-year overall production deal with the company, which also produces Deal or No Deal, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Big Brother. He will create and executive produce existing and new formats for Endemol after six years with NBC.

His first project will be executive producing the U.S. version of the company’s highly rated Spanish series, Operacion Triunfo, for ABC. The American Idol-like series features a live performance show and follows the contestants’ lives at a music academy.