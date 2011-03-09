FCDE To Acquire Thomson Video Networks

Technicolor has announced that it has received a binding offer from the capital development fund Fonds de Consolidation et de Développement des Entreprises (FCDE) to acquire the Thomson Video Networks businesses.

The investment will give FCDE a 100% stake in Thomson Video Networks, which is known for its video encoders and decoders, MPEG processors, video servers, datacasters, network management and monitoring and switching offerings.

"The FCDE is an excellent partner for us, with a management team that possesses the knowledge we require to excel as an independent structure and a clear, consistent track record in building up independent companies," noted Christophe Delahousse, president of Thomson Video Networks in a statement. "The FCDE fully supports Thomson Video Networks in its continued global-growth strategy and sustained investment in R&D so as to ensure constant evolution and technological leadership."

The FCDE capital development fund, which specializes in making long-term investments in small and mid-sized companies and is endowed with approximately €200 million, is financed with up to €90 million by the Fonds Stratégique d'Investissement (FSI) and by major French banks and insurance companies. It is managed by the Consolidation et Développement Gestion, a minority subsidiary of CDC Entreprises.

"We want to help Thomson Video Networks to capitalize on its numerous innovations, impressive product portfolio, high-quality management team, and all of its employees who boast the know-how that is today recognized around the world for its technological leadership in the compression and headend arenas," noted Charles-Henri Rossignol, FCDE executive board member in a statement. "This investment will allow Thomson Video Networks to reinforce its presence with a renewed product line targeting the most promising market segments - satellite, terrestrial, IPTV, and Web TV - and the fastest growing regions (United States, South America, and Asia)."

Management stressed that during the transition and beyond, it will be business as usual for Thomson Video Networks' customers, partners, and suppliers. Until the sale is final, Thomson Video Networks will continue to operate as a business division of Technicolor.