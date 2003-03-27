FCC's new GC sets his staff

The Federal Communications Commission's new general counsel, John Rogovin, has made some staffing changes, naming a number of assistants and associates.

Linda Kinney, associate general counsel, will be acting deputy general counsel. The move would appear to give her the inside track for the permanent job, although it will be properly posted.

John Stanley, assistant chief, Competition Policy Division of the Competition and Wireline Bureau, has been named assistant general counsel.

In the administrative-law division, Jeff Dygert, deputy division chief in the Wireline Competition Bureau, has been named deputy associate general counsel.

Marilyn Sonn and David Horowitz, both attorney advisers in the Office of General Counsel, have been named assistant general counsels.

The Stanley, Sonn and Horowitz posts are said to be new positions.