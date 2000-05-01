The FCC wants to delay until September the auction of spectrum now used by ch. 60-69, according to a letter from FCC Chairman William Kennard to key members of Congress. The auctions were scheduled for June 7 and 14, but Kennard has "serious concerns about the compressed timing for these auctions." Congress has required the FCC to auction the spectrum in the 700 MHz band by Sept. 30 so it can include the estimated $2.6 billion in receipts in the fiscal 2000 budget. The FCC plans to sell the spectrum to potential providers of fixed and mobile wireless broadband services, who would buy the spectrum now but not be able to use it until the broadcasters currently using the spectrum move off of it (see related story, page 20). The FCC is encouraging broadcasters to work with the new providers to vacate the spectrum as soon as possible.