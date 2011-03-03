FCC Votes Unanimously To LaunchRetrans Rulemaking

The FCC voted unanimously Thursday to propose several

changes to its retransmission consent oversight rules meant to better clarify

what bargaining in good faith means, including possibly eliminating the

syndicated exclusivity and nonduplication rules.

The FCC has the authority to insure that broadcasters

and MVPD's negotiations meet a good-faith requirement, but FCC Media

Bureau Chief Bill Lake said that recent retrans disputes have become more

"contentious and more public." He did not say more frequent, which

broadcasters argue is not the case. Commissioners Meredith Attwell Baker

and Robert McDowell pointed out during the FCC's meeting to vote on the

proposed changes that most deals are done privately and quietly.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking voted on Thursday

essentially asks a lot of questions and comments on proposed changes. FCC Democratic

Chairman Julius Genachowski said at the meeting that those would require

statutory change. It issues from the starting point that the FCC does not

have the authority to mandate carriage or arbitration. But it does suggest a

number of possible changes, specifically to "Provide more guidance to the

negotiating parties on good-faith negotiation requirements; improve notice to

consumers in advance of possible service disruptions caused by impasses in

retransmission consent negotiations; and eliminate the Commission's network

non-duplication and syndicated exclusivity rules, which provide a means for

parties to enforce certain exclusive contractual rights to network or

syndicated programming through the Commission rather than through the

courts."

Other issues raised include the impact of early termination

fees on the ability to switch providers to avoid blackouts, whether networks

should be allowed to negotiate retrans for affiliates, and whether a

station should be able to negotiate for a station it operates under a

joint services agreement.

Genachowski and

Republican Robert McDowell both emphasized that parties currently

negotiating remain at the table. McDowell said he was concerned they would see

the FCC move as a sign the commission would be intervening. He said they should

not assume any particular action by the commission. The chairman echoed that in

his statement, saying "this is not a signal or excuse for

foot-dragging," and the FCC could view such foot-dragging as "bad

faith negotiation."

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton

(R-Mich.) cautioned the FCC against doing too much. "The government should not

be intervening in program carriage arrangements in this competitive

marketplace," he told B&C/Multi. "The parties should be free to

negotiate over compensation for programming or carriage, and to walk away from

the table if they do not reach mutually agreeable terms."