FCC Urges Stations, Cable Ops to Shore Up Emergency Alert Defenses

In the wake of a hacking hoax in which stations' emergency

alert systems were

hijacked for a zombie warning, the FCC Tuesday issued an urgent alert to

stations and cable operators to update their EAS equipment, including resetting

their passwords and making sure the systems' defenses are in order.

That is according to a copy of the alert obtained by B&C.

"All EAS participants are required to take immediate

action to secure their CAP EAS equipment, including resetting passwords, and

ensuring CAP [Common Alerting Protocol] EAS equipment is secured behind

properly configured firewalls and other defensive measures," the FCC said.

"All CAP EAS equipment manufacturer models are included in this

advisory."

The FCC said all EAS participants need to change passwords

from their default settings.

The FCC alert came the same day the president signed an

executive order mandating a framework for better protections of critical

systems from cyber-attacks.

FEMA, which adopted the standard for the Common Alerting

Protocol (CAP)-formatted emergency messages -- which the industry was required

to migrate to -- said Tuesday that the issue was at the station and system

level and that its "integrated public alert and warning system" had

not been breached or compromised at its end.

Ed Czarnecki, senior director of strategy and regulatory

affairs at Monroe Electronics, which manufactures EAS systems, had told B&C Tuesday that the hacking highlighted

the need for improved IT security and the FCC clearly agreed.

The FCC said media outlets needed to take the following

steps immediately: