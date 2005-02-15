FCC Suggests Cell-Phone-Sex Self-Regs

With cellular-phone video-content deals announced almost daily, the chief of the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireless Bureau is recommending steps that the industry can take to ensure that children using mobile services aren’t exposed to X-rated content.

“By encouraging independent initiatives by your members and giving parents access to the tools needed to protect their children from inappropriate content you can encourage the continued growth of wireless services as an integral part of every American’s daily life,” wrote the FCC’s John Muleta in a letter Monday to Steve Largent, president of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association.

Muleta’s appeal comes as video distributors, including adult-entertainment providers, are gearing up to deliver video over mobile devices.

Specifically, Muleta called on cellphone providers to make sure parents know they can block their children’s phones from accessing the Internet or pay-per-call voice services.

Also, Muleta said parents should be informed of the types of content available through mobile-phone access. Finally, Muleta asked CTIA to consider altering its code of conduct to limit kids’ access to adult entertainment programming.

