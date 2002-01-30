FCC sued over indecency fine

Performance artist Sarah Jones is suing the Federal Communications Commission

and chairman Michael Powell over the agency's labeling of her work as

indecent.

Noncommercial station KBOO-FM Portland, Ore., was fined $7,000 May 14 for

airing Jones' rap song, 'Your Revolution.'

The song contains sexually explicit passages condemning attitudes about

sexual liberty as little more than approval for male sexual conquest. It aired

during a two-hour show examining social and political attitudes.

Saying that other stations have been refusing to air her piece, Jones --

represented by New York-based Frankfurt Garbus Kurnit Klein & Selz PC and

attorneys for People for the American Way Foundation -- wants the court to

declare that the FCC's ruling violates her speech rights, declare that 'Your

Revolution' is not 'indecent' and enjoin the commission from enforcing its

ruling.