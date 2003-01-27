FCC stops clock on Univision/HBC merger

The Federal Communications Commission has suspended the countdown on its

review of Univision Communications Inc.'s acquisition of Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. with one day to go on

its 180-day timetable for reviewing media mergers.

Agency Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree said the delay was necessary in order to

obtain documents on the merger from the Department of Justice and to consult with

DOJ officials.

Univision, the No. 1 Spanish-language television group in the United States,

announced in June that it would use its stock to buy radio giant HBC.

The National Hispanic Policy Institute has petitioned the FCC to block the

deal, and Hispanic's radio rival Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. sued HBC and

major shareholder Clear Channel Communications Inc. alleging antitrust

violations.

The 180-day timetable is the FCC's self-imposed guideline for completing

merger reviews, and the agency is under no legal obligation to rule on mergers by

the expiration date.