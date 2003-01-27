FCC stops clock on Univision/HBC merger
The Federal Communications Commission has suspended the countdown on its
review of Univision Communications Inc.'s acquisition of Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. with one day to go on
its 180-day timetable for reviewing media mergers.
Agency Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree said the delay was necessary in order to
obtain documents on the merger from the Department of Justice and to consult with
DOJ officials.
Univision, the No. 1 Spanish-language television group in the United States,
announced in June that it would use its stock to buy radio giant HBC.
The National Hispanic Policy Institute has petitioned the FCC to block the
deal, and Hispanic's radio rival Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. sued HBC and
major shareholder Clear Channel Communications Inc. alleging antitrust
violations.
The 180-day timetable is the FCC's self-imposed guideline for completing
merger reviews, and the agency is under no legal obligation to rule on mergers by
the expiration date.
