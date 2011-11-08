FCC Spokesman David Fiske to Leave Commission

Longtime FCC spokesman David Fiske has announced he will

be leaving the commission effective Dec. 31.

Fiske has been a spokesman for the agency, including most

recently deputy director of the office of media relations, for the past 16 and

a half years.

Before joining the commission, Fiske had briefly been a

journalist with Communications Daily during the illness of the late Tack Nail

and, before that, was with the D.C. office of CBS and press secretary to then-Senate

Republican Richard Schweiker of Pennsylvania.

Fiske said he is open to taking some freelance writing

assignments from his new fulltime base of operations at Rehoboth Beach, Del.

"I've loved being here," he told B&C/Multi, "but it is time

to move on."