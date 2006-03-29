FCC Senior Managers? No, Acting!

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has named a new acting managing director and an acting CFO of the FCC.

Anthony Dale, acting deputy managing director in the Commission's Office of Managing Director, is the new acting managing director, while Mark Stephens, acting deputy chief financial officer in the Commission's Office of Managing Director, is the new acting CFO.

They are acting, says an FCC spokeswoman, because above the division level the FCC has to put out notice and take action on those appointments. So they will be acting until such time as the FCC takes, well, action.

Dale replaces Andrew Fischel , while Stephens replaces Mark Reger