FCC schedules/delays spectrum auction

The Federal Communications Commission Friday delayed for a sixth time the

auction of spectrum now used for TV channels 60 through 69, with that bidding

now planned for Jan. 14. But it will auction channels 52 through 59 June 19, as

scheduled.

FCC chairman Michael Powell said delay of the upper-channel auction is

necessary to give lawmakers more time to work out a compromise on the

controversial bidding.

Broadcaster Bud Paxson, who owns 19 channels on the 60-through-69 band,

opposed the delay and argued that another postponement is illegal. The

Paxson-led Spectrum Clearing Alliance said Friday that it is considering asking

federal judges to order the full auction to stay on track.

But Powell said Friday's decision balances 'both past and potential

congressional action.'

Lawmakers have been considering an indefinite delay of the auction because

wireless companies have balked at paying Paxson and other broadcasters what

could amount to billions of dollars in early buyouts necessary to get them to

relinquish the spectrum quickly.

An auction for the lower channels is less controversial because so many

broadcasters are located on that part of the band that early buyouts won't be

sufficient to clear them and potential buyers are resigned to not getting that

spectrum for years.

Commissioner Kevin Martin opposed going ahead with the 52-through-59 auction

June 19. The auctions should not go forward until the FCC develops a

comprehensive spectrum policy, he said.