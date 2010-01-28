FCC Schedules Media Ownership Workshop For Feb. 23
The FCC has scheduled a media ownership workshop for Feb. 23
in Columbia, S.C.
No witnesses were announced, but they will include local
broadcasters and media advocacy groups.
Look for Commissioner Mignon Clyburn to be in attendance.
She served on the public service commission in Columbia, the state capital, before joining
the commission last year.
Among the topics up for discussion are whether TV's audience
erosion is cyclical or permanent, how duopolies affect diversity, whether
cross-ownership rules are still necessary, and what affect the current
ownership rules have on the marketplace.
The FCC is in the midst of its quadrennial review of those
ownership rules, which have been challenged in court by both industry and
activists.
