FCC reverses TV license revocation

Reading Broadcasting Thursday convinced the Federal Communications Commission

to reverse an agency judge's decision to strip the company of its license for

WTVE(TV) Reading, Pa.

A seven-year dispute is the last outstanding licenses renewal pending under

an old FCC policy that allowed challengers to compete for permits that are

expiring.

Reading was ultimately allowed to keep the license because Reading management

lived in the station's market and had more broadcast experience.

The four commissioners rejected Administrative Judge Richard Sippel's

findings that Reading's president made misleading statements to the FCC and was

unqualified to hold a license.

The commissioners did uphold Sippel's decision to allow the comparative

process to go forward on grounds that the home shopping channel offered

"minimal" non-entertainment programming to serve community needs.

Reading had argued that the challenger, Adams Communications, had no

intention of operating the stations and was merely trying to pressure financial

settlements out of home shopping channels.